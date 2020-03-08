Markel Brown: Hits five of eight threes
Brown collected 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 134-125 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Brown enjoyed his most efficient night from beyond the arc since early January, hitting 62.5 percent of his attempts. The 28-year-old has continued to launch threes at a rate of 6.8 per game, hitting 42.0 percent on the season. Over 26 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 22.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.