Brown collected 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 134-125 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Brown enjoyed his most efficient night from beyond the arc since early January, hitting 62.5 percent of his attempts. The 28-year-old has continued to launch threes at a rate of 6.8 per game, hitting 42.0 percent on the season. Over 26 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 22.7 minutes per game.