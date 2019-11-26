Markel Crawford: Back with Agua Caliente
Agua Caliente has reacquired Crawford.
Crawford was sent packing by the G League Clippers just a week ago but has found a home back with the squad following the waiving of Jaelan Sanford. The 6-foot-4 guard seems likely to return to a bench role for the Clippers, having logged just over 17 minutes in his only appearance for the club this season.
