Agua Caliente has reacquired Crawford.

Crawford was sent packing by the G League Clippers just a week ago but has found a home back with the squad following the waiving of Jaelan Sanford. The 6-foot-4 guard seems likely to return to a bench role for the Clippers, having logged just over 17 minutes in his only appearance for the club this season.

