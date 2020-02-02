Markel Crawford: Contributes to G League win
Crawford totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Thursday's G League win over the Vipers.
Crawford started and scored 23 just two games prior, but has scored just 10 points since while coming off the bench. He'll hope to get hot again soon.
