Markel Crawford: Cut loose by Agua Caliente
The Agua Caliente Clippers have removed Crawford from the team.
Crawford had been battling a hamstring issue, but it appears he's now searching for a new home within the G League or elsewhere. The Clippers picked up Desi Rodriguez to fill his roster spot in a corresponding move.
