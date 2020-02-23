Markel Crawford: Chips in 11 from G League bench
Crawford scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and blocked a shot in 23 minutes during Thursday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Crawford had been starting and even scored 30 two games ago before sitting one out entirely and then playing just eight scoreless minutes. He may need rest or be a little banged up at the moment.
