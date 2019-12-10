Play

Crawford scored 20 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebound and a steal during Monday's G League loss to the Hustle.

Crawford got the start and easily had his best game of the three he's played for Agua Caliente. He came into the contest averaging just 2.5 points per game in 15.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories