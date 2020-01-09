Markel Crawford: Doesn't miss in loss
Crawford scored 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-01 FT) and added three rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's G League loss to the Stars.
With that kind of shooting percentage, perhaps Crawford should make more attempts. The Mississippi product is averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12 G League games this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...