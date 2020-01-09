Play

Crawford scored 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-01 FT) and added three rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's G League loss to the Stars.

With that kind of shooting percentage, perhaps Crawford should make more attempts. The Mississippi product is averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12 G League games this season.

