Jones posted 29 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes during the Capitanes' 120-117 win over the Legends on Saturday.

Jones once again paced Mexico City in scoring and assists, producing his first double-double since Jan. 8 in the process. The 24-year-old continues to churn out stellar numbers for the Capitanes, and he's impressively logged multiple steals in five of his last six contests.