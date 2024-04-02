Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Lively will miss at least one game after suffering an in-game injury during Sunday's win over the Rockets. He's listed with knee soreness, and his next chance to suit up comes Thursday against Atlanta. In Lively's absence, Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber could see more minutes, but Dwight Powell should re-enter the rotation, as well.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not present for shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Efficient output off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Close to double-double off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Thrashes Chicago•