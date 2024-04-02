Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Lively will miss at least one game after suffering an in-game injury during Sunday's win over the Rockets. He's listed with knee soreness, and his next chance to suit up comes Thursday against Atlanta. In Lively's absence, Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber could see more minutes, but Dwight Powell should re-enter the rotation, as well.