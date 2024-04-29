Jones posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jones responded from a scoreless outing in Game 3 by putting forth one of his best performances of the first-round series Sunday in Dallas' loss against Los Angeles. Jones ended second on the team in rebounds, matching his playoff high thus far, while ending as one of four Mavericks with a double-digit point total. Jones notched his highest scoring total of the series, surpassing the double-digit mark in three of his four postseason outings.