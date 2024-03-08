Jones is starting against the Heat on Thursday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones will move to the starting unit in place of Josh Green. Jones has been a starter through much of the season, but this will be his first start since Feb. 10. He's averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks when deployed with the first unit.