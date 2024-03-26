Jones produced six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 115-105 win over Utah.

Despite starting, Jones managed very little in terms of fantasy production. After a brief period in which he was at least on the standard-league radar, Jones has settled back into a mediocre role. As long as the Mavericks are relatively healthy, Jones can be left on waivers for the time being.