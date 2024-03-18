Jones closed Sunday's 107-105 win over the Nuggets with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Jones nearly double-doubled and made the most of his 24 minutes Sunday. Usage isn't easy to come by in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, so that explains Jones' inconsistent production.