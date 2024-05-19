Jones totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jones scored at least 17 points for the third straight game, playing a season-high 40 minutes as Dallas took care of business in front of their home fans. Jones' offensive output has been a blessing for the Mavericks, providing them with another viable scoring threat alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Coming up against either the Nuggets or the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals is a daunting task. If Dallas are to pose a serious threat, Jones will need to maintain his offensive momentum.