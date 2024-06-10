Jones notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Jones improved on his five-point performance from Game 1, but he struggled from distance. He also didn't offer much defensive resistance despite managing a block and a steal. The forward will look to improve again in Game 3 at home, where he's averaged 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in the postseason.