Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Drops 19 points Saturday

Barea scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 107-91 loss to the Rockets.

Barea came off the bench Saturday even with a depleted backcourt, but dropped 19 points in 22 minutes, which tied him for the team-high in points with Yogi Ferrell with 19 less minutes. Barea's sharpshooting will likely be limited as the Mavs get healthier in the backcourt, but he has shown flashes of scoring prowess when presented capped minutes.