Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Drops 19 points Saturday
Barea scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 107-91 loss to the Rockets.
Barea came off the bench Saturday even with a depleted backcourt, but dropped 19 points in 22 minutes, which tied him for the team-high in points with Yogi Ferrell with 19 less minutes. Barea's sharpshooting will likely be limited as the Mavs get healthier in the backcourt, but he has shown flashes of scoring prowess when presented capped minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hands out 10 assists in start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start Friday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays well off bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes nine dimes in Monday's preseason win•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Removed from Monday injury report•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....