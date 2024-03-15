Green won't return to Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. He finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one turnover in four minutes.

Green suffered the injury with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, and he looked to be in significant pain. He struggled to put weight on his ankle, and he needed help to get back to the locker room. With Green out for the rest of the night, the Mavericks could turn to Jaden Hardy to take on a larger role on the second unit.