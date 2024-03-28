Share Video

Green (ankle) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Friday's showdown against the Kings.

Green is trending in the right direction to return to the hardwood, and he should be in line to see some minutes, even if it's off the bench, against the Kings, another potential playoff team in the Western Conference. Green is averaging 5.4 points per game since the beginning of March but hasn't played since March 14.

