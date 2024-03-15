Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said after Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder that X-rays on Green's right ankle returned negative, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Green contributed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in just over four minutes of court time before exiting with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter with the injury. Though X-rays cleared him of any structural damage to the ankle, Green is still dealing with a sprain that could be serious enough to cause him to miss time. The Mavericks return to action Sunday versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Leaves early with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Moves to second unit•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Briefly exits against Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Playing Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Dealing with minor elbow injury•