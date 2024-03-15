Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said after Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder that X-rays on Green's right ankle returned negative, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Green contributed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in just over four minutes of court time before exiting with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter with the injury. Though X-rays cleared him of any structural damage to the ankle, Green is still dealing with a sprain that could be serious enough to cause him to miss time. The Mavericks return to action Sunday versus the Nuggets.