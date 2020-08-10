Jackson will start Monday's game against Utah, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
He'll get the nod in place of Dorian Finney-Smith, who joins Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in street clothes Monday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Injuries fuel expanded role Friday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Comes close to double-double•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Logs 20 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Retreats to bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Offers little as starter•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Enters starting five•