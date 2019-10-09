Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Starting Wednesday
Jackson will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson is fighting for a starting spot, primarily with Tim Hardaway. Their respective preseason performances could determine who gets the nod come the regular season.
