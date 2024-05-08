Coach Jason Kidd said Doncic (knee) practiced Wednesday and is probable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Thunder, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic continues to play through a right knee sprain but was far from his best in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, as he finished with 19 points (6-19 FG) and five turnovers. The MVP candidate is shooting just 39.5 percent during the postseason but remains productive and is averaging 28.3 points, 9.4 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 42.3 minutes per game.