Doncic (knee/ankle) is questionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota on Thursday.

Doncic continues to deal with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, but he hasn't missed time recently and has averaged 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 41.0 minutes per game over the first four games of the Western Conference Finals, including a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Tuesday's loss in Game 4. It wouldn't be surprising to see him fully available once again Thursday as the Mavericks attempt to close out the series.