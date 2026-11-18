Doncic recorded 36 points (13-34 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over Charlotte.

Doncic wasn't at his sharpest shooting the ball, but he made the plays that mattered. He set up both of Quentin Grimes' late baskets, including the game-tying three, and his fadeaway gave Los Angeles the lead for good in overtime. The superstar is averaging 39.0 points, and he's carrying an even heavier load with Austin Reaves (heel) out. The Lakers have now won nine straight and sit at 13-2.