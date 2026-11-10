Doncic contributed 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over Atlanta.

Doncic returned from a one-game absence due to lower-back tightness and poured in 32 points on 22 shots in the absence of Austin Reaves (illness). Doncic led all players in points, assists and steals while tying the game high in blocks, and the superstar nearly recorded his first triple-double of the campaign. He's reached the 30-point mark in each of his last eight appearances and has posted at least five rebounds and five assists in all 10 of his regular-season games this season.