Morris chipped in two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Friday's 107-89 loss to the Pistons.

Morris tied his third-highest minutes total of the season during Sunday's matchup with Friday due to Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Luka Doncic (ankle) sitting out. With Dallas' remaining out Sunday, Morris could continue to receive extended action against Oklahoma City.