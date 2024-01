Morris totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

Morris cracked the rotation for just the second time in the past seven games, called upon as the Mavericks ran away with the victory. Given he is outside the top 400 this season, managers can rest assured he is not worth considering in fantasy, even in the deepest of leagues.