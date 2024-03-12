Morris produced two points (1-1 FG) across five minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over the Bulls.

The 34-year-old has struggled to garner a consistent role all season, appearing in just seven contests since Jan. 1 and averaging 2.3 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.7 minutes. Anticipate Morris' lack of minutes to continue buried behind P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber.