Morris is questionable for Friday's game against Portland due to an illness, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Morris has appeared in just two of the Mavericks' last seven contests, so his potential absence shouldn't impact fantasy. During Wednesday's blowout win over Portland, Morris played double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 22.
