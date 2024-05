Kleber is doubtful to return to Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers due to a right shoulder sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Barring a quick, surprising turnaround, Kleber is unlikely to return to Friday's contest. Given the nature of the injury, a return for a potential Game 7 on Sunday could be up in the air as well. In Kleber's absence, Derrick Jones could see some extra minutes providing depth at power forward.