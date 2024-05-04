Kleber (shoulder) is expected to miss a significant amount of time, if not the entire postseason, due to a full dislocation of his right AC joint, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kleber suffered the injury in Friday's Game 6 victory over the Clippers. Barring a quick turnaround, it looks like Dallas will need to start planning to be without him going forward. As a result, Derrick Jones and Josh Green are candidates to see increased roles providing depth behind P.J. Washington at power forward.