The Mavericks announced Sunday that Kleber (shoulder) has been diagnosed with a right shoulder AC joint separation and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

As expected, Kleber will miss significant time after a scary fall during the Mavericks' series-clinching Game 6 win over the Clippers on Friday. Given the timetable, Kleber will miss all of the second-round series against Oklahoma City and would likely remain sidelined for at least the first few games of the Western Conference Finals if Dallas can advance past the top-seeded Thunder.