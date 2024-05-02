Kleber accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 123-93 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kleber connected on five three-pointers, helping guide the Mavericks to a comfortable victory. After coming up short in front of their home fans, Dallas was able to make easy work of the Clippers in Los Angeles. The two teams will face off again Friday, where the Mavericks will look to atone for the Game 4 loss.