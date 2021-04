Melli totaled zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 111-103 victory over the Jazz.

Melli remained in the starting lineup for a second straight game in place of Kristaps Porzingis (wrist), but he failed to produce outside of three combined defensive stats. His run of elevated minutes is almost certainly going to come to an end in the near future, at which time fantasy managers won't need to pay much attention to him.