Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains without firm timetable

Curry (lower leg) will remain out for Monday's game against the Clippers, and it's still unclear when he might make his season debut, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Curry is yet to see the floor this season as he continues to work back from a stress fracture in his lower left leg. The Mavs haven't offered much in the way of a firm timetable, though at this point it seems rather unlikely that Curry would make his debut before the All-Star break.