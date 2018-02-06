Mavericks' Seth Curry: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Curry will undergo season-ending surgery on his left tibia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He is expected to make a recovery in 12-to-14 weeks.

2017-18 will be a lost season for Curry, who will end up not seeing the floor all year after initially being diagnosed with a stress reaction back in early October. The 27-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, but is fully expected to make a recovery by the time teams are able to sign players. For the remainder of the season, the Mavericks will seemingly continue to rely on the likes of Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris to handle the ball.