Mavericks' Seth Curry: Undergoing season-ending surgery
Curry will undergo season-ending surgery on his left tibia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He is expected to make a recovery in 12-to-14 weeks.
2017-18 will be a lost season for Curry, who will end up not seeing the floor all year after initially being diagnosed with a stress reaction back in early October. The 27-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, but is fully expected to make a recovery by the time teams are able to sign players. For the remainder of the season, the Mavericks will seemingly continue to rely on the likes of Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris to handle the ball.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...