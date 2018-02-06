Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Gets hot from deep
Matthews finished with 23 points (7-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Clippers.
Matthews scored an impactful 23 points on his way to tying a season-high of seven three-pointers. He went on a run early in the third quarter as the Mavericks regained the lead but it was not enough as the team was outscored 13-0 to end the game. Matthews also chipped in with a season-high two blocked shots, however, this is more of a bonus for owners rather than something that should be expected. He has been hot and cold over the past two weeks and if you are able to stomach his in-efficiency from the field, he is generally a nice source of three-pointers and some occasional steals.
