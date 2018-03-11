Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scratched from lineup Sunday
Matthews has been scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rockets due to a right leg injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews is coming off a 25-minute outing against the Grizzlies on Saturday, so it remains unseen when he suffered the lower leg injury. Regardless, look for Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to see expanded minutes Sunday night. Matthews next opportunity to take the court will come Tuesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: 'Good to go' Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Goes through full practice Thursday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...