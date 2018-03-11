Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scratched from lineup Sunday

Matthews has been scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rockets due to a right leg injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews is coming off a 25-minute outing against the Grizzlies on Saturday, so it remains unseen when he suffered the lower leg injury. Regardless, look for Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to see expanded minutes Sunday night. Matthews next opportunity to take the court will come Tuesday against the Knicks.