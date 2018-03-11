Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start vs. Grizzlies
Matthews (hip) will get the start Saturday against Memphis, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews has missed his team's last two contests with a hip injury, but he'll return to the court Saturday. He'll likely give Dallas a boost offensively, as he's averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 assists in 62 games this season.
