Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start vs. Grizzlies

Matthews (hip) will get the start Saturday against Memphis, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Matthews has missed his team's last two contests with a hip injury, but he'll return to the court Saturday. He'll likely give Dallas a boost offensively, as he's averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 assists in 62 games this season.

