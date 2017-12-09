Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Enters starting five Friday
Ferrell, with Dennis Smith (hip) sidelined, will start at point guard for Friday's game against the Bucks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Ferrell will likely see a bump in workload as well, as the Mavericks are a bit thin for backcourt depth. So far this season, he's averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 28.1 minutes per game.
