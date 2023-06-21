Harrell informed the 76ers on Wednesday that he will decline his $2.76 million player option for 2023-24 and become a free agent, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner is opting to move on from the 76ers after he essentially fell out of former head coach Doc Rivers' rotation following the All-Star break during his lone season in Philadelphia. Over his 57 appearances this past season, Harrell averaged 5.6 points in 11.9 minutes per game on 59.8 percent shooting from the field, but he saw his rebound rate drop off considerably and lacks the rim-protecting abilities that most teams seek in backup centers. Harrell should land on a roster somewhere heading into training camp, though the 29-year-old could continue to struggle find a consistent rotation spot due to his limitations on the defensive end.