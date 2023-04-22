Harrell posted zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound across five minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over the Nets in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Harrell played five minutes as the backup center, limited by the fact the 76ers opted to run some small-ball lineups. Despite Joel Embiid (knee) missing the game, Harrell barely featured in the Game 4 victory. Paul Reed appears to have sewn up the starting spot as long as Embiid is sidelined, meaning Harrell should expect sporadic bursts at best.