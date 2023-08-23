Harrell underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL and meniscus Wednesday, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Harrell sustained his right knee injury in early August and will shift his focus toward a lengthy recovery process following Wednesday's procedure. It wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the entire 2023-24 campaign, while Paul Reed and Mo Bamba could see increased work behind Joel Embiid at center in Harrell's absence.