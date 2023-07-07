Harrell agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harrell spent last season with the 76ers, playing just 11.9 minutes per game with averages of 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. Harrell will likely compete with Mo Bamba for the backup center minutes behind Joel Embiid, but it's worth noting that Paul Reed is still a candidate to return in restricted free agency.