Harrell was diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI on his right knee Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harrell re-signed with the 76ers this offseason but was dealing with right knee swelling in his workouts. While it's unclear exactly how long he'll be out, it wouldn't be surprising for Harrell to miss the 2023-24 campaign entirely. Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are candidates to receive backup center minutes behind Joel Embiid.