Mulder was waived by the Heat on Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mulder will seek a new team for the 2022-23 season after he was released from his two-way contract with the Heat on Saturday. The 28-year-old appeared in 17 games last season with the Magic and the Heat, averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting just 31.2 percent from the field.