Knight posted 20 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and a steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the G League Winter Showcase.

Knight led the second unit in scoring in his second game with Motor City, posting an efficient 20 points. Knight could prove to be a key piece for the Cruise going forward, as he's averaging 15.5 points in 20.5 minutes per game since joining the team.