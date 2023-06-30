The Timberwolves declined Knight's $2 million team option for 2023-24 ahead of Thursday's deadline, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Knight will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning the Timberwolves won't be able to match any offer he receives. Knight averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.7 minutes across 38 games in 2022-23.
