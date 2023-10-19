Knight was waived by the Knicks on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Knight joined the Knicks on a two-way deal in mid-July but was unable to secure a spot on the team's final roster. He'll now seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, and it's possible he has to settle for a G League role.
More News
-
Knicks' Nathan Knight: Headed to New York•
-
Nathan Knight: Team option declined•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Rare appearance Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Settling into second-unit role•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Drops season-high 19 points•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Nudges double-double Monday•