The Knicks signed Knight to a two-way contract Wednesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Knight spent the 2022-23 campaign with Minnesota and averaged 3.7 points, and 1.5 rebounds in 7.7 minutes across 38 games. The 25-year-old big man will split time between the NBA and G League next season.
